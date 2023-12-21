Kindergarten students from South Clearfield Elementary School receive new socks and Nike shoes for Christmas

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 12, 2023, employees of Mountain America Credit Union, members of the Davis Education Foundation and faculty of South Clearfield Elementary donned the role of Santa’s elves, surprising 115 kindergarten children with Christmas surprises in the form of new socks and Nike shoes.

“In our close-knit community, some of our students face daily barriers that we often overlook. As teachers, educators, administrators and as a community, our focus needs to be on removing these roadblocks so the students can focus on their education,” said Brooke Paras, principal at South Clearfield Elementary. “Witnessing the joy on these children’s faces as they receive their new shoes is nothing short of magical. It’s Christmas at its finest! These are good kids and this good needs to be repeated over and over throughout our communities. This event has left an indelible impression that people care about them.”

The “Elves and the Shoemaker” tradition began 13 years ago at Wasatch Elementary in the Davis School District and has since expanded to encompass seven schools within the district, including South Clearfield. The yearly event commences with the principal reading the classic tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker,” a book that portrays a shoemaker who receives help from three generous elves.

At the end of the reading, the kindergartners, guided by the jingling of bells reminiscent of the story, make their way to their classrooms. Upon entering, each student was greeted with a wrapped gift with their name on it. Inside, each student found a new pair of shoes. “New shoes and new socks matter. Community partners are vital in providing that for our kids,” said Sherry Miggin, partnership coordinator for the Davis Education Foundation. “For South Clearfield Elementary’s kindergarten students, companies like Mountain America Credit Union provide more than shoes and socks, they help ensure every child feels valued and loved.”

For the past three years, Mountain America Credit Union has played a pivotal role in spreading joy and kindness through the “Elves and the Shoemaker” tradition. Their involvement underscores a dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of young students during the holiday season, exemplifying the credit union’s values of community support and fostering a spirit of giving.

“Through the ‘Elves and the Shoemaker’ tradition, we weave the threads of generosity, community and the joy of giving,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America Credit Union. “Together, we celebrate the magic of compassion, making every step in those new shoes a journey filled with hope and happiness.”

