ASU’s Sun Devil Stadium will now be called Mountain America Stadium

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union and Arizona State University (ASU) announced a multi-year naming rights partnership, with Sun Devil Stadium being renamed Mountain America Stadium. This partnership is one of the most dynamic naming rights deals in college athletics.

“Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to expand our partnership with Arizona State University and introduce the Mountain America Stadium,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This new partnership allows Mountain America to support hundreds of student-athletes and the Arizona community for many years to come through enhanced financial education, scholarship, internship, and cause marketing programs.”

Mountain America and ASU are committed to giving back to the community, and this partnership will provide support to the community and student-athletes in a variety of ways:

Football Field Goals: Mountain America will donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club for every field goal made to enhance ASU’s student-athlete experience.

Shoe Donation Program: ASU and Mountain America will develop a shoe donation program, providing brand-new shoes to community members in need.

Scholarships: Each year, Mountain America will provide $20,000 to ASU student-athletes, with $10,000 going to women's sports and $10,000 to men's sports.

Financial Education Programs: Mountain America will offer special student-athlete financial education programs, including personal coaching sessions.

Internship Program: Mountain America will also provide an internship program for student-athletes to help students develop the skills and experience needed for future endeavors.

“This is one of the most important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand,” ASU President Michael Crow said. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

The partnership happens as a fever pitch surrounds Sun Devil football with the hiring of Sun Devil graduate, Kenny Dillingham, one of eight Arizona State alumni who are leading programs as head coaches at the University. ASU fans have been “Activating the Valley” leading up to the start of the 2023 college football season, as over 90 percent of football season tickets have been renewed so far, and 4,000 new season tickets have been sold. With the record-breaking football naming partnership and comprehensive relationship with Mountain America, numerous Olympic sports teams will be showcased, and multiple areas of the Sun Devil fan experience, from in-stadium entertainment to digital marketing, will be impacted.

“The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches,” said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil vice president for university athletics. “An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel, and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come.”

The deal was brokered in partnership between Oak View Group Global Partnerships, Pac-12 MMR, and Sun Devil Athletics.

“We are relentless in our commitment to connect world-class brands to world-class properties at Oak View Group (OVG) and this commercial naming rights deal of Mountain America Stadium is exactly that,” said Dan Griffis, president, OVG Global Partnerships. “Both ASU and Mountain America are committed to the University and the greater Phoenix/Tempe community, and we were very honored to help make this a mutually-beneficial deal and one of the most integrated commercial naming rights deals in college sports a reality.”

HISTORY NOTES

The newly-renamed Mountain America Stadium has hosted Sun Devil football contests since 1958, including the game on Sept. 21, 1996, when the playing surface was named Frank Kush Field as ASU beat top-ranked Nebraska 19-0, the only shutout of the top team in the nation since 1978. The stadium has hosted four national championships—Notre Dame vs. West Virginia in 1988, Nebraska vs. Florida in 1996, Tennessee vs. Florida State in 1999, and Ohio State vs. Miami in 2003. And it played host to the NFL’s ultimate showcase—-the 1996 Super Bowl, where the Dallas Cowboys pulled out a close win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the home of the Fiesta Bowl for 35 years and the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals for 18 seasons, and both Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman played college and NFL games in the same home stadium.

ALREADY INVOLVED

Mountain America already is an integral part of Sun Devil Athletics, as the Mountain America Community Iceplex at ASU serves as the training center and practice rink for the ASU Division I men’s ice hockey team, as well as a community ice rink featuring a 200-foot by 85-foot ice surface with a 300-person capacity, including seating for 185 guests. As a founding partner of Mullett Arena, Mountain America will continue its support of ASU Hockey, with $50 donated to the Sun Devil Club for every goal made by ASU hockey.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN AMERICA CREDIT UNION

With more than one million members and $17 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.