The credit union committed to donate $50 to Operation Warm for every goal made by the Idaho Falls Spud Kings hockey team

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union recently partnered with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings to donate $7,500 to Operation Warm based on the number of goals the hockey team made during the 2023–2024 season. This donation was made possible through the credit union’s ongoing support of the Idaho Falls Spud Kings.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure every child has the warmth and dignity they deserve,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “That’s why we proudly support Operation Warm, because every coat and pair of shoes donated is a step toward a brighter future for our children.”

Since 2022, Mountain America has donated over $22,000 to Operation Warm through the Spud Kings goals program. During the final home game on March 21, 2024, Daeson Rueckert, regional manager of member services at Mountain America Credit Union, presented a check for $7,500 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

Operation Warm provides confidence, warmth, and hope to children through the gift of brand-new winter coats and comfortable athletic shoes. Mountain America has partnered with Operation Warm since 2019 to provide gifts of over 5,000 coats and 3,000 shoes to kids across the credit union’s six-state footprint.

In October 2023, Mountain America volunteers gathered with representatives from the Spud Kings and the Mountain America Center to give away over 400 coats to A.H. Bush Elementary School students in Idaho Falls. The coats were provided by the credit union’s $15,000 donation for the 2022-2023 Spud Kings season.

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement activities, visit macu.com/newsroom.