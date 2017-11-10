Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz Select Season’s First “Pass It Along” Recipient

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz announced today that Camp Kesem is this season’s first recipient of “Pass It Along,” a program featuring fan nomination opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. Camp Kesem offers free summer camps for children whose lives have been impacted by a parent’s cancer diagnosis.

Camp Kesem will be presented with a $5,000 donation prior to the Friday, November 10 game versus the Miami Heat at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The photo and check presentation will take place on center court at 5:00 p.m.

“We are very grateful to the Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union for their generous gift to Camp Kesem at BYU,” said Sterling Arnold, co-director at Camp Kesem at BYU. “As someone who has experienced the tragedy of a parent’s cancer firsthand, I can testify of the healing that occurs at Camp Kesem. However, many of the families whose children attend camp cannot afford it and this donation will help send these children to camp.”

In addition to the $5,000 donation, Camp Kesem received a visit from Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO Sterling Nielsen, who gave away tickets to the November 10th game.

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner will be announced each month, from November 2017 through March 2018, for a total of $25,000 being donated to five deserving organizations.

