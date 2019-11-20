Mountain America Credit Union Continues Support of the American Red Cross Through BYU Football Field Goal Program

Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presents a $10,500 check to Bill Freeze, chairman of the board at the American Red Cross, at the November 16, 2019, BYU football game. Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presents a $10,500 check to Bill Freeze, chairman of the board at the American Red Cross, at the November 16, 2019, BYU football game.

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year, Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with BYU Athletics to support the American Red Cross. With this partnership, Mountain America committed to donate $500 for each field goal made by BYU football and $50 for every three-point basket made by BYU men’s basketball during the 2019-2020 season.

With the football season coming to a close, Mountain America Credit Union presented $10,500 to the American Red Cross at the BYU football game on November 16, 2019. An additional donation will be made at the close of the 2019-2020 men’s basketball season for the three-point baskets. During the 2018-2019 season, Mountain America donated a total of $17,250 to the American Red Cross through the field goal and three-point basket promotions.

“The American Red Cross works tirelessly to provide hope and compassionate care to those affected by house fires and other emergencies,” says Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Thank you for working alongside local emergency services to provide the vital resources needed to help communities rebuild after a disaster.”

“Community leaders like Mountain America Credit Union and Brigham Young University are indispensable partners in the work of bringing help and aid to people in need here at home and across the country,” says Adam Whitaker, executive director for central and southeastern Utah at the American Red Cross. “We’re so grateful for the forward-thinking and generosity they exhibit. We could not do it without them.”

