Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mountain America Credit Union Continues Support of the American Red Cross Through BYU Football Field Goal Program

Mountain America Credit Union Continues Support of the American Red Cross Through BYU Football Field Goal Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presents a $10,500 check to Bill Freeze, chairman of the board at the American Red Cross, at the November 16, 2019, BYU football game.

Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presents a $10,500 check to Bill Freeze, chairman of the board at the American Red Cross, at the November 16, 2019, BYU football game.

Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America, presents a $10,500 check to Bill Freeze, chairman of the board at the American Red Cross, at the November 16, 2019, BYU football game.

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year, Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with BYU Athletics to support the American Red Cross. With this partnership, Mountain America committed to donate $500 for each field goal made by BYU football and $50 for every three-point basket made by BYU men’s basketball during the 2019-2020 season.  

With the football season coming to a close, Mountain America Credit Union presented $10,500 to the American Red Cross at the BYU football game on November 16, 2019. An additional donation will be made at the close of the 2019-2020 men’s basketball season for the three-point baskets. During the 2018-2019 season, Mountain America donated a total of $17,250 to the American Red Cross through the field goal and three-point basket promotions.

“The American Red Cross works tirelessly to provide hope and compassionate care to those affected by house fires and other emergencies,” says Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Thank you for working alongside local emergency services to provide the vital resources needed to help communities rebuild after a disaster.”

“Community leaders like Mountain America Credit Union and Brigham Young University are indispensable partners in the work of bringing help and aid to people in need here at home and across the country,” says Adam Whitaker, executive director for central and southeastern Utah at the American Red Cross. “We’re so grateful for the forward-thinking and generosity they exhibit. We could not do it without them.”

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f997cfd-80db-4c62-b13a-eafee5acf30f

 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430 
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.