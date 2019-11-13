Mountain America Credit Union Donates $12,500 to Bingham Health Care Foundation Mountain America Credit Union Donates $12,500 to Bingham Health Care Foundation

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a proud sponsor of the Idaho State Bengals, Mountain America Credit Union committed to donating to a charity for every first down completed by the Bengals in the 2019 football season. This year, Mountain America elected to support the Bingham Health Care Foundation as the recipient of the Mountain America First Down Donation program.

As we near the final game of the season, the numbers are in, with the Bengals completing over 240 first downs during the 2019 football season.

As a result, Mountain America Credit Union presented $12,500 to the Bingham Health Care Foundation during the Bengals final home game on November 9, 2019.

Jason Smith, vice president of corporate sponsorships and events for Mountain America presented the check to Norm Stanley, board chair of the Bingham Health Care Foundation, alongside representatives from the Bingham Health Care Foundation.

“On behalf of the Bingham Health Care Foundation, we want to thank Mountain America Credit Union for their generous donation,” says Stanley. “Their donation will help to further our mission of enhancing healthcare and enhancing the lives of our neighbors throughout Eastern Idaho. Donations like this help our Foundation support the local nonprofit organizations in our communities, whether it’s the opportunity to partner with the Shelley Senior Center on the purchase of an AED defibrillator, or providing an AED to the Pocatello Free Clinic, investing in a CT Scanner for Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, or providing medical backpacks for the Aberdeen police department. We sincerely value this important community partnership with Mountain America Credit Union.”

“Mountain America is grateful for the opportunity to support organizations like Bingham Health Care Foundation,” says Smith. “They have contributed so much to partners and the community. We appreciate their hard work and dedication to serving the health care needs across Eastern Idaho.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About Bingham Health Care Foundation

The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in Eastern Idaho. The foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, BMH employees, and from the local community.

For more information on the Foundation, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/about-bmh/bingham-health-care-foundation

Media Contact:

Angela Phillips

208-493-0131

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/feac506b-8554-4a06-8060-835767a97684