Mountain America Credit Union Opens First Branch in Springville, Utah

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest location in Springville, Utah, located at 1183 West 400 South. A Ribbon Cutting took place at the branch on November 15, and a Grand Opening Celebration will follow next spring.

As one of the first completed buildings in the Marketplace Center and the first Mountain America in Springville, this branch will provide convenient access for members in southern Utah County and pave the way for future business development. The Springville branch features a unique, streamlined concept that allows the team to greet members in the lobby, resulting in a more open and engaging member experience.

“Springville has found the perfect balance of a thriving city while maintaining the small-town feel. This is a community that you can’t help but fall in love with,” says Matthew Staples, branch manager at Mountain America Credit Union. “I am excited to play an active role in the community as Springville continues to grow.”

Matthew was born and raised in Sandy, Utah. He has worked at Mountain America Credit Union for five years. Matthew previously served as the branch manager in Provo and North Orem and loves helping develop team members in reaching their full potential.

The branch lobby and drive-thru will be available Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03c09707-1b81-4141-aa23-268824024674

