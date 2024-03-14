The credit union committed to donate $50 for every three-pointer made by the Boise State men’s basketball team

BOISE, Idaho, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union recently donated $12,500 to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. This donation was made possible through the credit union’s ongoing support of athletic programs at Boise State University (BSU).

Since 2017, the credit union has committed to donating $50 to local charities for every three-point shot made by the men’s basketball team.

“Community service is integral to our core values, and Mountain America is proud to support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Supporting a children’s hospital is not just a donation; it’s an investment in the smiles, dreams, and futures of those who need it most.”

Since 2017, Mountain America has donated over $125,000 to St. Luke’s Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm supporting St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. This was made possible through the three-point shot donation program with BSU’s men’s basketball team. During the final home game on March 2, 2024, Mountain America’s chief member service officer, Jason Rogers, presented a check for $12,500 to St. Luke’s representatives.

As the only children’s hospital in Idaho, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital helps build a bright future for children by advancing research and ensuring compassionate care.

“We are truly appreciative for Mountain America Credit Union’s continued support of St. Luke’s! Your ongoing generosity enables St. Luke’s Children’s to deliver vital care to the children within our community and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Jenna Landman, special events manager of St. Luke’s Health Foundation.

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement activities, visit macu.com/newsroom.