Mountain America is the No. 1 credit union lender for most SBA loans on Callahan & Associates’ list

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Callahan & Associates, a leader in providing credit unions with actionable data for making decisions that positively impact members, recently released its list of Top Small Business Lenders. Mountain America Credit Union was ranked the No. 1 small business credit union lender for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in the country. Mountain America has received this recognition 20 years in a row.

According to the SBA, as of 2023, the 33+ million small businesses in the United States account for more than 99.9% of all businesses. These small businesses provide jobs to 61.7 million people, representing 46.4% of private sector employees in the U.S.

“We are grateful for this recognition and excited to contribute such a positive influence within our small business community, bolstering our local economy,” said Michael Griffiths, senior vice president of commercial, indirect, and business lending at Mountain America Credit Union. “We take immense pride in nurturing small businesses toward growth and success by providing tailored financial solutions, personalized guidance, and unwavering support.”

Mountain America helped Kim Luke when she wanted to turn her passion for teaching dance into a career by opening her own studio. She found initial success when she launched Artistic Endeavors Dance, teaching classes at Salt Lake County recreation centers. When the 2020 pandemic hit, shutting down her classes, she took a leap of faith and opened her own private dance school. With no prior experience building a dance studio, Luke turned to the small business lending experts at Mountain America Credit Union.

Luke was naturally filled with questions through every step of the process. She needed a partner who was on her side in making her dream a reality. “Every single person was so willing to speak to me in basic terms to make sure I understood and felt good about the conversation,” Luke said. “I couldn’t be happier with my choice to go there.”

In addition to being the nation’s top credit union SBA lender, Mountain America offers a variety of financial resources and options to small business owners. These services include expert guidance and resources to improve business productivity and streamline finances through attentive, personalized services. This is achieved by featuring a full cash management suite of products, enhanced expense management business credit card software, merchant services, and top-of-market deposit rates.

To apply for a small business loan or to talk to a loan specialist, please visit macu.com/business.