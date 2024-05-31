Award honors 30 exceptional women of Utah’s businesses who empower and lead others to excel within their organizations

SANDY, Utah, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christine Ebert, vice president of project management at Mountain America Credit Union, was recently recognized by Utah Business as one of the 30 Women to Watch in 2024. This acknowledgment underscores Ebert’s exceptional commitment to both her professional endeavors and community engagement.

In her role, Ebert leads large-scale initiatives impacting over 3,000 employees and more than a million members across six states. Ebert consistently delivers creative solutions and propels the organization forward with her strategic acumen.

“We are delighted to see Christine recognized as one of Utah Business’ ’’30 Women to Watch,” remarked Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America. “Her dedication to leading others makes her an invaluable asset to our organization and the community.”

Ebert not only excels professionally, but also leads with distinction beyond expectations. As a key voice on Mountain America’s Belonging Council and inspired by her involvement in the Women Moving Forward initiative, she created the Women with Purpose council, housing Mountain America’s largest mentorship program. This employee resource group provides vital support to women, with nearly 30% of the female workforce actively sharing mentorship, training, and parenting support.

Ebert’s inclusion in Utah Business’ “30 Women to Watch” is a testament to her profound impact on Mountain America and its communities.

For more information about Utah Business, please visit https://www.utahbusiness.com

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

