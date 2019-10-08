Breaking News
Mountain America Credit Union's Sterling Nielsen Named as CUES 2019 Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union president and chief executive officer Sterling Nielsen has been named as Credit Union Executives Society’s (CUES) 2019 Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year. This award recognizes credit union CEOs who have made a significant impact in their community and exceptional contributions to their credit union and the industry.

Nielsen became the president and chief executive officer of Mountain America in 2008. He led the credit union through the recession and achieved significant growth in the years following. The strategies set forth by Nielsen allowed the credit union to grow at an average of 17.39% from 2016 to 2018. Since 2016, Mountain America has grown nearly $3 billion in assets and over 200,000 in net new members.

“While Sterling possesses many outstanding qualities, one of his greatest is his focus on the member and employees,” says Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “He continually puts the members’ needs first and has made this philosophy a cornerstone of the culture at Mountain America.”

In addition to possessing the skills and strategic vision needed to lead a successful credit union, Nielsen understands and recognizes the impact each employee has on the success of the organization. He believes in hiring and retaining the best talent possible and doing everything in his power to ensure that employees are engaged to take care of the member.

“Sterling has the unique ability to see the big picture, set vision and direction for the credit union, and successfully execute his plan,” says Scott Burt, chairman of the board at Mountain America Credit Union. “He is humble yet strong, and treats people with dignity and respect and is well-respected in the credit union industry and the community.”

Nielsen’s commitment to helping people has led him to actively support the community by serving on various boards and committees. Currently, he serves on the Western CUNA Management School Board of Trustees, Utah Credit Union Association Board, Kem Gardner Policy Institute Advisory Board, CU Direct Board, and Hale Centre Theatre Board of Trustees.

Dedicated to giving back, Nielsen has established numerous programs to support the communities where Mountain America does business including Pay it Forward, Pass it Along, Dream Team, Miracle Makers, employee fundraising program, Financial Pathways, PTA grants, charitable donations with sports sponsorships, and new community partnerships with Hale Centre Theatre, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, and Salt Lake County. Nielsen also continues to support and continually improve long-standing programs such as scholarship programs and the Swing for the Kids golf tournament. 

Nielsen will be honored at the CUES CEO/Executive Team Network conference on November 5, 2019, in Amelia Island, Florida.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 850,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About Credit Union Executives Society (CUES)
Credit Union Executives Society (CUES) was founded in 1962 on the principle of “cooperation among cooperatives” not only for credit unions but also for credit union managers. Dedicated transforming the credit union industry, CUES provides professionals, directors and suppliers the resources they need to reach their greatest potential. For more information, visit cues.org.

