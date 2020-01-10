Breaking News
Mountain America Gifts 500 Winter Coats to Utah Kids at Title 1 Schools

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Operation Warm, gifted 500 brand-new winter coats to students at Utah Title 1 schools. Today, Mountain America employees distributed coats to 400 students at Newman Elementary in Rose Park, Utah. An additional 100 coats will be distributed to Utah kids in need at other Title 1 schools.

In Utah, more than 10% of children are living in poverty. Operation Warm provides warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. The gift of a new coat has a multiplier effect, allowing children to get to school on cold days, and in turn, succeed at school.

“The children we serve rarely are given anything that is brand new,” says Michael Andrews, Operation Warm manager of partnerships for Inter-Mountain West. “They aren’t given the opportunity to walk into a store and have someone buy them their favorite brand-new coat. A brand-new coat is important because it is more than just a coat. It not only provides warmth, but it also provides confidence and hope for that child. They deserve to know that feeling.”

“Mountain America is pleased to gift hundreds of new coats to Utah kids this winter through our support of Operation Warm,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “A new warm coat boosts self-esteem and helps kids get to school during the cold months, allowing them to succeed academically and socially. Thank you, Operation Warm, for the significant impact you are making in our community.”

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 870,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d25b93f-d4f6-47cc-a9e1-e0098cf3f176.

