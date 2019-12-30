Mountain America Provides Free Financial Education to Over 12,000 Community Members in 2019 Mountain America Credit Union hosts its second annual Kids’ Cash Fair on August 7, 2019.

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2019, Mountain America Credit Union provided free in-person financial education events to over 12,000 community members.

A 2018 study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation found that only 3 in 10 Americans are financially healthy, with 44% of respondents noting their expenses exceeded their income in the past year and another 42% indicating they do not have any retirement savings. With many financial habits being established by age 7 and 84% of Americans ages 18-26 not feeling optimistic about their economic future, Mountain America recognizes the need to provide free education to all ages.

“Mountain America is pleased to offer valuable and life-changing financial education to thousands of community members,” says Tony Rasmussen, vice president of financial education at Mountain America Credit Union. “By improving the lives of our community members, we ultimately strengthen the entire community, and we look forward to expanding our financial wellness efforts in 2020.”

The Mountain America VIP Nights at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium provided free financial education and access to the aquarium exhibits to over 3,500 people. In August, another 900 people attended the Kids Cash Fair at the Mountain America Expo Center, which featured activities targeted to help children establish a healthy relationship with money. Mountain America also partnered with High Schools to teach students basic money concepts, including budgeting, making practical financial choices, and wise use of credit.

In partnership with Young Money University, Mountain America provided seminars to over 3,000 college students at 11 universities in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. These presentations lay the groundwork for students to be financially successful throughout their life and emphasize the importance of the time value of money and naming your money.

Mountain America partnered with over 60 community partners to offer free, customized workplace and public seminars. Two partners included Red Barn and the Other Side Academy, rehabilitation programs developed to provide social, vocational, and life skill training to those seeking life changes.

In addition to in-person events, Mountain America offered financial education to thousands more through Banzai and Deseret News Publications. Banzai, an interactive educational platform, uses real-life experiences to teach kids, youth, and adults about money. Distributed directly to classrooms and posted online, the Deseret News Life is Expensive and Money Matters publications give the community access to free financial articles.

For more information about seminars or to access free financial articles, visit the Learning Center on macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 870,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b8b4c09-9ced-4b40-be9b-0c823f603a77

CONTACT: Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 [email protected]