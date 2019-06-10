Mountain America Wealth Management’s Chad Waddoups Recognized as a Top 20 Program Manager by Bank Investment Consultant Mountain America Wealth Management’s Chad Waddoups Recognized as a Top 20 Program Manager by Bank Investment Consultant

SANDY, Utah, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Wealth Management’s Chad Waddoups was selected for the 2019 Top 20 Program Managers list by Bank Investment Consultant, a leading financial services industry magazine. Waddoups has served as the vice president of wealth management for Mountain America Wealth Management and program manager for LPL Financial Services, Inc. for the past ten years.

Mountain America contracts with LPL Financial Services, Inc., the largest independent broker-dealer, to offer investment services.

The Top 20 Program Managers list recognizes successful bank and credit union program managers based on several key areas, including team assets, growth of the institution’s investment business, and the number of advisors and licensed branch employees supervised.

“Mountain America Wealth Management offers personalized retirement planning that allows credit union members to work towards their individual goals and ultimately look forward to retirement,” says Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Mountain America Credit Union. “Being recognized as one of the top program managers in the country is a testament to the outstanding work our wealth management team is doing each day as they help our members pursue their financial dreams.”

“This recognition speaks volumes to the commitment of our entire team. The skill and experience of our advisors, coupled with their desire to see the credit union members achieve personal financial success, is a huge driver,” says Waddoups. “I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”

The full BIC Top 20 Program Managers list can be found online at BankInvestmentConsultant.com. To compile the list of Top 20 Program Managers, Bank Investment Consultants (BIC) ranked program managers based on several criteria, including the number of advisors they oversee, team assets under management, percentage growth in team production, and production per advisor. BIC uses variables that account for size, as well as metrics that capture growth and efficiency to well-rounded professionals, as opposed to those who excel in one area but fall short in others.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Wealth Management, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Wealth Management. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government

Agency Not Credit Union

Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or

Obligations May Lose

Value

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 830,000 members and $8.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

