Mountain America’s Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah

Brittani Forbush with Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah staff showcase empty kennels at the end of the “Fall in Love” event. Brittani Forbush with Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah staff showcase empty kennels at the end of the “Fall in Love” event.

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union and the Humane Society of Utah teamed up to save 163 homeless pets ahead of the Holiday season. As part of the “Fall in Love” adoption special Mountain America Credit Union paid for all pet adoption fees at the Humane Society of Utah on November 23, 2019.

During the event, nearly all of the animals at the Humane Society of Utah were adopted. The available space allows the Humane Society of Utah to save hundreds more homeless pets by accepting additional owner-surrendered animals and animals from overcrowded shelters.

“Mountain America is pleased to have helped so many pets find homes ahead of the holiday season,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We appreciate the overwhelming support from the community and look forward to continuing to save lives through our Pet of the Week program.”



“Our hearts are full knowing that so many pets are sleeping in their new loving homes tonight thanks to our ‘Fall in Love’ event sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union,” says Deann Shepherd, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society of Utah. “We are beyond thrilled that so many people came to adopt a new friend and family member. It takes support from our community to save these pets’ lives, and this event has truly allowed us to change their world.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About the Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admission private animal shelter in the state, and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not receive any state tax dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98186cc4-05c3-448a-9332-613fca881b7c

