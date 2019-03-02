Mountain lion strangled by Colorado man was orphaned cougar cub

The mountain lion strangled by a Colorado man after it attacked him on a jogging trail last month was a young cub, weighing no more than 40 pounds (18 kg) and likely orphaned but not starving, state wildlife officials said on Friday.
