Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Host “Pizza 4 a Purpose” Fundraiser on Cyber Monday

Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Host “Pizza 4 a Purpose” Fundraiser on Cyber Monday

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Mike’s Pizza encourages Cyber Monday shoppers and pizza lovers from across California to join with friends and family on November 27 and purchase a “Pizza 4 a Purpose.” In the holiday spirit of giving, Mountain Mike’s Pizza will donate $4 for every large pizza sold on Cyber Monday at all 190 of its restaurants to benefit the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. This fundraising event includes all online, dine-in, take-out and delivery orders, and will take place from open to close at each restaurant location on November 27.

“Our roots are deep in the communities we serve, and we feel very strongly that we wanted to give back to those who have supported us over the past 40 years,” said Robert Quick, president of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We are dedicating Cyber Monday to be a day of giving to those people and communities affected by the recent fires in Northern California. Our commitment to help rebuild neighborhoods throughout the impacted region is unwavering and we are proud to partner with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.”

The company’s dedication to supporting the North Bay Fire Relief Fund is also personal: one of its Santa Rosa stores, located at 3781 Cleveland Ave., was destroyed from fire damage last month.  

Northern California was devastated by October 2017’s raging wildfires, the single most destructive wildfires in the Golden State’s history. According to insurance officials, more than $1.2 billion in damages were suffered as many families and communities were deeply impacted by the disaster.

To participate in Pizza 4 a Purpose or for more information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, please visit mountainmikespizza.com or follow them on Twitter @MountainMikes, Instagram @mountainmikes and Facebook.

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

From humble beginnings in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has grown to become one of the largest pizza chains in California and the U.S. Famous for its zesty, curling and mountainous pepperoni, as well as its specialty pizzas such as The Everest and Pike’s Peak, Mountain Mike’s Pizza offers unparalleled product quality, a family and community friendly dining experience along with speedy carry-out and delivery. With 186 locations in California and four in Utah, Nevada and Oregon (including more than 30 new locations opened in the past two years alone), Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to grow in Northern and Central California and is aggressively adding new locations throughout Southern California. Order online or stop by any of the 190 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in California, Nevada, Oregon and Utah. Visit mountainmikespizza.com for more information.     

# # #

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132efe41-596b-4cd6-ad53-a292ac89638c

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fb5cf45-c880-4f84-bc11-914b0da51ba5

CONTACT: Patrick Pierce
Mountain Mike's Pizza
619-807-0850
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.