TRUCKEE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Möve Marketing, the inbound marketing agency dedicated to accelerating growth for B2B tech startups, today announced its methodical growth in client partnerships ranging in spaces from cybersecurity, logistics, and IT orchestration to sales enablement and more. Möve has seen continued year-over-year revenue growth due to the ongoing delivery of sophisticated inbound marketing strategies, architectures, and programs.

With this growth, the Möve team has tripled in size to enable expanded service offerings and continued strategic support in all areas of demand generation. Möve has been focused on internal efficiency through the augmentation of tools, systems, and data-driven solutions to fuel exceptional delivery across all client experiences.

“2022 was a big year for Möve. The laser-focused attention to detail by the entire team has improved how time and resources are being invested,” said Kaitlyn Merola, Founder & CEO of Möve Marketing. “The team’s collective effort is what differentiates our operation from the competition. The work being done today is smarter, more valuable, and cohesively delivered to maximize the impact we consistently deliver to our clients,” added Merola.

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is an inbound marketing group that specializes in helping fast-growing B2B tech startups across industries maximize the value of their marketing efforts. By focusing on function, Möve is able to design marketing architectures that are long-lasting, results-oriented, and scalable. The agency’s services include all elements of content marketing, marketing ops, paid search, SEO, marketing automation, demand generation, graphic design, social media management, and lead nurturing campaign development. Learn more at www.move-mktg.com.

Contact Möve Marketing directly to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information:

Kaitlyn Merola

Founder & CEO

kmerola@move-mktg.com

8602272553

