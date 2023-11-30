Pasadena, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movi Family LLC (“Movi”), a family-owned baby brand, has filed a Motion to Dismiss a competitor lawsuit baldly alleging design patent and trade dress infringement of Movi’s Cocoon innovative changing pad. Movi’s legal response to the complaint lays out multiple grounds for dismissal, including that the design patent asserted against it is invalid, in light of both prior art (the Jelly Baby mat) and functional elements. The competitor, Flocast LLC, (“Flocast”) also failed to mark its product, the Keekaroo, with its design patent. Unlike the Keekaroo, the unique Movi Cocoon is pear shape (not peanut shaped), with a wider bottom section, among other stark differences. Movi also claims that Flocast failed to establish protectable trade dress for its product. Movi’s legal filing can be found at https://hechtpartners.com/s/movi-mtd.pdf .

“When we were new parents, my husband and I struggled to find a diaper changing pad that offered optimal child safety and an aesthetic that fit well with our home,” said Suzy Weeks, founder and CEO of Movi. “We designed and created the Cocoon changing pad with my own three kids in mind and to fill an unmet need in the marketplace. We stand by our patent-pending product. The response from families across the country has been amazing and we are looking forward to putting the Flocast suit behind us and continuing to develop new products to bring to market.”

Movi’s mission is to support, educate, and empower new parents while elevating the home and family experience for parents and their newborns.

“There are so many great brands such as Carter, Bumbo and Hatch Baby providing products to families with newborns and young children, and we are proud to now be part of this industry,” stated Weeks. “The Movi Cocoon is different from the Flocast product in so many ways that we are confident we will prevail against Flocast’s spurious claims. We will continue to focus on providing the best products in the industry.”

About Movi Family LLC

Movi Family LLC is a family-owned baby brand business based out of Pasadena, California. Their premier product, the Movi Cocoon, is a diaper changing pad that brings beauty and comfort to one of the messiest parts of early parenthood. Their products are designed to last for multiple children, providing beauty, serenity and peace to the diapering experience.

Attachment

Movi Family LLC Motion to Dismiss Press Release

CONTACT: Media Contact Hannah Allison Email: hallison@RLFcommunications.com Phone: (919) 924-9342