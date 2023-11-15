The Company is Also Introducing a Virtual Card Model in its App, Retiring its Iconic MoviePass Card

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoviePass Inc. , the technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience, today announced the launch of several new platform features to enhance the moviegoing experience for its members. The following upgrades to the service will be available starting today:

Online Ticketing: MoviePass members now have the ability to use their card information via the app to buy same-day tickets on any ticketing platform. This is the most requested feature from the MoviePass community.

MoviePass members now have the ability to use their card information via the app to buy same-day tickets on any ticketing platform. This is the most requested feature from the MoviePass community. Virtual Card: The iconic MoviePass card is going virtual. There will be no more physical card needed. Members can access their card information via the app and continue saving 30 percent or more on movie tickets.

The iconic MoviePass card is going virtual. There will be no more physical card needed. Members can access their card information via the app and continue saving 30 percent or more on movie tickets. Buy More Credits: If members need more credits in any given month, they can now buy additional credits directly in the app.

“MoviePass continues to add innovative features to our service to improve the overall experience for our members,” said Stacy Spikes, MoviePass Co-Founder and CEO. “We are listening to what our community wants and today’s announcement is just the beginning. We have plans to introduce even more upgrades by the end of this year.”

The following upgrades will be available before the end of 2023:

Gifting: Prior to the holiday season, MoviePass will be offering bundles of three, six or one-year subscriptions of MoviePass as gift options for friends and family.

Prior to the holiday season, MoviePass will be offering bundles of three, six or one-year subscriptions of MoviePass as gift options for friends and family. Premium Large Formats: True cinephiles can now immerse themselves even more with the ability to buy tickets to all premium format films that offer bigger screens and more comfortable seats, plus best-in- class image and sound technology to elevate the cinematic experience. MoviePass members who are on the Standard or Premium plan will have access to this feature.

True cinephiles can now immerse themselves even more with the ability to buy tickets to all premium format films that offer bigger screens and more comfortable seats, plus best-in- class image and sound technology to elevate the cinematic experience. MoviePass members who are on the Standard or Premium plan will have access to this feature. Friend Referral: MoviePass is rolling out its “Give A Month, Get a Month” referral program. For every friend you bring into the MoviePass community, you’ll each receive a free month of MoviePass.

MoviePass is rolling out its “Give A Month, Get a Month” referral program. For every friend you bring into the MoviePass community, you’ll each receive a free month of MoviePass. Film Reviews: The MoviePass community has unparalleled passion and now we are giving them a platform to share their voice with film reviews directly in the app.

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. Started in 2011, MoviePass quickly became the nation’s premier movie theater subscription service, providing film enthusiasts with the ability to attend select new movies in theaters across the United States. After leaving the company when MoviePass was acquired in 2017, MoviePass’ Co-Founder and CEO Stacy Spikes bought the company’s assets out of bankruptcy and re-launched the company in 2022. To learn more, visit moviepass.com .