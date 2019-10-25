“Moving To Australia, from The UK, Made Me Obese.”

Breaking News
How this Mum Went From A Size 20 To Size 8 in Less Than 4 Months

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “I Hated How Big I Got, My Kids Were At Risk of NEVER having Photos of Me”

Helen Wilkinson, an Australian Mum of 2, reveals how she went from a size 20 to a size 8 in just 108 days and is now living her best life yet.

fter relocating to Australia from the United Kingdom due to her husband’s work, Helen and her family found themselves continuously accepting invitations to BBQs and dinner parties, which is when she started to stack on the weight quickly, eating to distract and comfort herself due to the pain of being away from her family.

Along with having to contend with so much unhealthy food, Helen had been diagnosed with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and endometriosis.  All these conditions contributed to her gaining so much weight and struggling so much to lose it, while also making it more difficult for her to start a family.

“The IBS got worse over the years and now I realize it was through making unhealthy choices and not listening to my body.  It got so bad that I had numerous hospital visits and a specialist even suggested my large intestine should be surgically removed as it was no use to me, just wasn’t doing its job. He then suggested I try the FODMAP diet rather than surgery, but this only contributed to the symptoms of IBS making me feel more bloated, unwell, and uncomfortable. So I just gained more weight.” – Helen says.

Though Helen went on to have two healthy children, she continued to struggle to lose the baby weight. Though she’d been able to stay a size 14 in Australia, in the United Kingdom she continued to balloon to a size 20 and a weight of to 86.6kg.

Realizing a change must be made, Helen began her search for a diet program that could change her life. This is when she came across Emma Taylor’s 123Diet program on the internet. 

“On my 40th birthday a friend posted a photo on social media that really horrified me.  I couldn’t believe how big I was and hated photos being taken of me. A colleague at work thought that it was quite sad that my kids, aged 13 and 10, would never have any pictures of me and them together growing up. And the reality hit me hard. I needed to change.”

While doing numerous social media searches, Helen found out about Emma Taylor’s 123Diet when it popped up on her news feed. “I was pretty skeptical, but I was desperate!  I sat on the fence for a while and one day just thought, what have I got to lose!! Everyone is doing so well on the 123Diet, why shouldn’t I?

I started following the 123Diet in July last year and 108 days later I had dropped to 59.9kgs. Total loss of 26.7kgs. I call the 123Diet drops liquid gold!  Never have I ever used a product that has given me such a great result. I followed the meal plan that came with the drops and also took recipes and inspiration from their support pages and other people on this journey. One year on, I have still kept the weight off!”

Prior to 123Diet, Helen would eat cereal or toast for breakfast. Lunch would be leftovers from the previous nights’ dinner, and dinner would be BBQ food with potatoes or hot chips, stews, potato hot pot, lasagne, or pasta dishes. All the while, she snacked on ice cream, chocolate chips, milkshakes, lollies, and cakes.

Since starting 123, Helen now eats fruit for breakfast, chicken and green salad for lunch, and steak, fish and salad, or vegetables for dinner. Her snacks include breadsticks, fruit, celery, and cucumber.

“I am now sitting comfortably at a size 8 to 10 and remain under 60kgs.  I will never look back! This has become a way of life for me now, maintaining healthy eating habits: my body has learnt what I can and cannot eat.  If it wasn’t for 123Diet I would still be unhealthy, unhappy and unable to share fond memories of me with the kids whilst they are growing up. I cannot thank Emma and her team at 123 enough!”

CONTACT: Ilana Rothman
123 Diet
833-870-3438
[email protected]
