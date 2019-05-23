MOXIAN REGAINS COMPLIANCE

Breaking News
Shenzhen, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), an O2O integrated platform operator and an exclusive operator of the Games Channel in the Xinhua News App, today announced that it has been notified by Nasdaq that its bid price deficiency had been cured, and that the Company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Therefore, the Company’s stock will continue to be listed and trade on Nasdaq.

About Moxian, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Moxian is located in Shenzhen, China, with subsidiaries in Beijing, Malaysia and Hong Kong, it is an O2O integrated platform operator, and a service provider of social media and Internet media marketing.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be governed by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” Believe, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “in progress”, “goal”, “guidance expectations” and similar statements are identified. The company may also include in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements from third parties to the company’s management, directors or employees. Oral forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s philosophy and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: company’s goals and strategies; future business development; financial status and operating results; expected growth of China’s credit industry, especially the expected growth of China’s online lending platform; market-oriented and credit products and The demand and acceptance of services; and the ability of credit to attract and retain borrowers and lenders in the market; the relationship between the company and strategic partners; industry competition; and policies and regulations related to the company’s structure, business and industry. More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in the company’s introduction is the latest information as of the date of publication of the company. Except as provided by applicable law, the company is not obligated to update such information.

