MPI – Resolution to implement merger

Hoersholm, Denmark, May 30, 2018 – today, an extraordinary general meeting Medical Prognosis Institute A/S was held. A summary of the resolutions adopted follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority of votes.

Resolution to implement merger with Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ), including increase of the Company’s share capital and other amendments of the Company’s articles of association

In accordance with proposal from the board of directors, the general meeting approved the Company’s merger with Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ) with the Company as the continuing entity and Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ) as the discontinuing entity as further described in the joint merger plan signed by the boards of directors of the Company and Oncoloy Venture Sweden AB (publ) respectively.

As part of the merger, the shareholders of Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ) will receive consideration in a way where each share of nom. SEK 0.14 in Oncology Venture Sweden AB (publ) is exchanged for 1.8524 new shares of nom. DKK 0.05 in the Company that will be provided by means of an increase of the share capital in the Company from a nominal value of DKK 1,232,377.75 to a nominal value of DKK 2,513,563.90.

The joint merger plan and the merger prospectus may be downloaded on www.medical-prognosis.dk

This information is information that Medical Prognosis Institute A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 30 2018

