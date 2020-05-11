mPower Brands Proprietary FinTech ”Financial Branding” Advertising Platform Designed for ETF’s and Funds enabling Access to Millions of Investors Worldwide

DENVER, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mPower Brands Inc.(“mPower Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Proprietary FinTech “Financial Branding” – Advertising and Marketing Platform is now designed for ETF’s and Funds.

CEO/Founder Christopher Martinez stated, “The Google Partner Team has developed the platform to assist ETF’s and Funds with a FinTech solution for Financial Advertising and Marketing.”

What is “Financial Branding?”

There are thousands of Public Companies and IPO’s listing every day the Markets are open.

We all know the stock symbols of many large companies and the ones we follow, but don’t know about a major percentage of small to mid-cap companies that have minimal exposure.

A major percentage of small to mid-cap companies don’t get a lot of attention and would greatly benefit from the mPower Brands Financial Branding Platform, targeting Investors and branding the financial information located on the Client website, increasing exposure and creating Data.

In addition, mPower Brands provides a customizable Dashboard to track analytics in real time.

“Nothing like the mPower Brands Platform has every been available to small and mid-cap companies,” Martinez said.

About mPower Brands Inc.

mPower Brands consists of Financial Industry Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Google Developers and former Advertising Executives. Over the last ten years Marketing and Advertising Tools have come a long way. We have built a platform to assist Public Companies with maximizing Press Release and Financial Data visibility.

There are many Public Companies doing great things and creating amazing technologies. mPower Brands enables the Client to maximize exposure at the same time minimizing the costs. We are a FinTech Financial Branding Marketing and Advertising Company that will help your Public Company gain the attention from Investors it deserves.

