MPS Created an Open-Source Ventilator to Battle COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced it has assembled an emergency ventilator inspired by the open-source MIT design to aid in the fight against COVID-19. MPS is applying its expertise in power management and motor controls toward a solution that can safely and easily automate a manual resuscitator when a full ICU ventilator may not be available. Watch the video for more info: https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/mps-open-source-ventilator .

“We want to contribute our expertise and resources to help combat the pandemic,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS. “Our team has worked nonstop to create a working prototype in less than 8 days and now we are working with medical experts to ready the device. But we need help to scale the production as quickly as possible.”

MPS’s low-cost automated Bag Valve Mask (BVM) resuscitator mechanizes the human squeezing of the bag. BVMs are readily available in hospitals and ambulances, and in this design, the BVM can be easily accessed and removed if manual intervention is required. Battery backup and a power-loss alarm increase reliability. The low-cost design can be built quickly with a minimal number of simple, off-the-shelf components. The hope is that this collaborative effort will offer extremely needed resources to the medical community and people suffering from COVID-19. MPS is seeking manufacturing partners and component suppliers to quickly scale up the production quantities in a short amount of time.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’s mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers’ systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, WA. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

