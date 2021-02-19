Mr. Green teams up with DMX for “Supreme Ninja Training Montage” on 緑 Music

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 緑 Music and Fat Beats Records will release a new Mr. Green single “Supreme Ninja Training Montage (feat. DMX)” on February 26th. The traditional NYC hip hop jam with boom bap drums and an eerie karate movie style intro is the latest in Mr. Green’s Ultimate Supreme Ninja Champion series, an ongoing project loosely based on 1980’s ninja movies that has also featured legends like Gucci Mane and Rick Ross. Mr. Green is represented by Weisman Worldwide.

The B-side of the vinyl includes 5 tracks of music for made-up movies with a futuristic Tarantino-vibe, including “ Ancient Technology (1000 year old Iphone),” “Illegal Laser Gun Dealer,” and “Adorable Baby Dragon.”

Mr. Green is a DJ and producer who has created tracks with Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka and A$AP Ferg and did a full project with Westside Gunn. His song “If I don’t Go to Hell” recently inspired fans to make hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos, earning the song over a billion views. Green has also produced albums with both DJ Kool Herc and Lee Scratch Perry. He is also known as the center of the Vice Noisey TV series, Live from the Streets which is directed by Sam Lipman-Stern.

The Ultimate Supreme Ninja Champion series and Mr. Green’s other collaborations have been praised for keeping a certain strain of classic hip hop alive. As Rap Radar wrote about his recent Redman collab, “Anchored by Mr. Green’s nostalgic production, Mr. Cream and the Funk Doc unite and revive the culture that’s hanging on for dear life.” Hip Hop Authority wrote, “It inspires that barbershop talk energy.”

The series has also received positive shoutouts from Hot New Hip Hop, Okay Player, 2 Dope Boyz, The Hype Magazine, Insomniac, Earmilk, Rhyme Hip Hop, Underground Hip Hop and Hip Hop-n-More.

Mr. Green is managed by Weisman Worldwide.

Album artwork and photos of Green and DMX available here.

Links to stream and purchase on all major platforms here.

Order the vinyl edition from Fat Beats Records here.

For more information contact [email protected]

For bookings contact [email protected]

Release Date: 2/26/2021

Tracklisting:

A1 Supreme Ninja Training Montage feat. DMX

A2 Supreme Ninja Training Montage INSTRUMENTAL

A3 Supreme Ninja Training Montage DRUMS

B1 Ancient Technology (1000 year old Iphone)

B2 Illegal Laser Gun Dealer

B3 Blindfolded Love

B4 Adorable Baby Dragon

