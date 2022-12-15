HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 13, 2023, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast:

What: MRC Global Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central How: Via phone – Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call prior to the start time, or

Via webcast – Visit our website http://www.mrcglobal.com in the investor relations section

A replay of the call will be available through February 28, 2023, by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13734820#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

