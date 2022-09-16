Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its third quarter 2022 results on November 8, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What: MRC Global Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
   
How: Via phone — Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via webcast — at http://www.mrcglobal.com

A replay will be available through November 23, 2022, by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13730618#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 205 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact:

Monica Broughton
Investor Relations
MRC Global Inc.
Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com
832-308-2847

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.