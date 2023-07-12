HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, published its 2023 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report (“ESG Report”) on www.mrcglobal.com. The 2023 ESG Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:
- Advance the Energy Transition
- Minimize Greenhouse Gases (“GHG”) and Reduce Pollution
- Reduce its Carbon Footprint
- Maintain a Safe Workplace
- Develop a Diverse Workforce and Inclusive Workplace
- Govern ESG Risks and Opportunities
“Aligning our emissions reporting with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (“GHG Protocol”) and disclosing our alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosure (“TCFD”) are milestone accomplishments for our company. We are proud of the progress we have made and understand it is a continual effort to improve our carbon footprint for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. We are committed to operating sustainably, ethically, and efficiently and our 2023 ESG Report outlines how we are doing this,” stated Rob Saltiel, President & CEO.
Highlights of the 2023 ESG Report include:
- Establishing a new position on the Executive Leadership Team, Senior Vice President – Sustainability
- Developing first full GHG inventory and inventory management plan, consistent with GHG Protocol, for Scope 1 & 2 emissions
- Supplying critical projects and services to several Energy Transition projects globally
- Outlining alignment with TCFD
- Reducing the number of recordable injuries to team members by 29%, even as working hours increased
- Enhancing supplier diversity efforts with a dedicated team member
The full report is available online at www.mrcglobal.com under ESG.
About MRC Global Inc.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com
Contact:
|Monica Broughton
|VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
|MRC Global Inc.
|Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com
- JBS to Pursue Dual Listing in Brazil and US to Deliver Value to Shareholders - July 12, 2023
- MRC Global Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report - July 12, 2023
- Global Wooden Cutlery Market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023 to 2033, reaching a worth of US$ 308.8 Million | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc. - July 12, 2023