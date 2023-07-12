HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, published its 2023 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report (“ESG Report”) on www.mrcglobal.com . The 2023 ESG Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:

Advance the Energy Transition

Minimize Greenhouse Gases (“GHG”) and Reduce Pollution

Reduce its Carbon Footprint

Maintain a Safe Workplace

Develop a Diverse Workforce and Inclusive Workplace

Govern ESG Risks and Opportunities

“Aligning our emissions reporting with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (“GHG Protocol”) and disclosing our alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosure (“TCFD”) are milestone accomplishments for our company. We are proud of the progress we have made and understand it is a continual effort to improve our carbon footprint for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. We are committed to operating sustainably, ethically, and efficiently and our 2023 ESG Report outlines how we are doing this,” stated Rob Saltiel, President & CEO.

Highlights of the 2023 ESG Report include:

Establishing a new position on the Executive Leadership Team, Senior Vice President – Sustainability

Developing first full GHG inventory and inventory management plan, consistent with GHG Protocol, for Scope 1 & 2 emissions

Supplying critical projects and services to several Energy Transition projects globally

Outlining alignment with TCFD

Reducing the number of recordable injuries to team members by 29%, even as working hours increased

Enhancing supplier diversity efforts with a dedicated team member

The full report is available online at www.mrcglobal.com under ESG.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

