HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified gas utility, energy and industrial end-markets, today reported full year and fourth quarter 2022 results.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of ($10) million, or ($0.12) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $51 million, or $0.60 per diluted share as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($38) million, or ($0.46) per diluted share in 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, as compared to an adjusted net income of $14 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $101 million, or $1.19 per diluted share as compared to $22 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in 2021.

MRC Global’s fourth quarter 2022 gross profit was $158 million, or 18.2% of sales, as compared to gross profit of $107 million, or 15.6% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 each reflect expense of $16 million and $30 million, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes these items, as well as others, was 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Results for the full year and fourth quarter 2022 demonstrate strong growth over the prior year:

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Sales of $3,363 million, an increase of 26% compared to 2021

Revenue for each end-market sector increased by double-digits over 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $261 million, 7.8% of sales, a 230-basis point improvement over the prior year

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.3%, an MRC Global record for the full year

Leverage ratio of 1.2x, the lowest leverage in MRC Global history

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Sales of $869 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $66 million, 7.6% of sales, a 70-basis point improvement over the prior year

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.2%, third consecutive quarter exceeding 21%

Cash flow provided by operations of $10 million during the fourth quarter, for a total of $43 million in the second half of 2022

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We had a strong finish to 2022, with fourth quarter revenue consistent with our previous guidance and ahead of the normal seasonal decline. Our full year 2022 performance was exceptional and benefitted greatly from our growth and diversification strategy that emphasized our upstream, chemicals and energy transition end-markets, all of which outperformed our expectations. Two of our business sectors, Gas Utilities and DIET, exceeded $1 billion in sales, and we increased our company adjusted EBITDA margins to multi-year highs through improved commercial focus and cost discipline. I am proud of the entire MRC Global team for achieving these outstanding results.

“We maintain our positive outlook for 2023 with solid fundamentals anticipated for each of our business sectors and geographic segments. We reaffirm our previous 2023 guidance targeting double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins to exceed 8%. We are increasing our guidance for expected cash flow from operations in 2023 to now exceed $120 million, up from $100 million previously. We are excited about the bright future of MRC Global and the continued growth of our business,” Mr. Saltiel added.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $123 million, or 14.2% of sales, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $106 million, or 15.5% of sales, for the same period of 2021. Adjusted SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 was $122 million, or 14.0% of sales and $105 million, or 15.3% of sales, respectively. Both periods exclude $1 million of pre-tax severance and restructuring costs.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, income tax expense was $12 million with an effective rate of 36%. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses and differing foreign income tax rates. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, income tax expense was $1 million on a ($3) million pre-tax loss due primarily to tax expense in a foreign jurisdiction related to a provision for a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA was $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $47 million for the same period in 2021. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (adjusted EBITDA) to GAAP measures (net income) in this release.

Sales

The company’s sales were $869 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4% seasonal decline from the third quarter of 2022 and 27% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. Sequential sales were in-line with expectations and improved over historical seasonal trends. This improvement was driven by strong activity levels in the Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline sectors. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, double-digit sales increases across all sectors and all segments drove the growth.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $720 million, a $154 million, or 27%, increase from the same quarter in 2021. Gas Utilities sector sales were up $63 million, or 25%, as a result of safety related modernization and emission reduction programs in conjunction with continued infrastructure improvement projects. Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector sales improved by $39 million, or 27%, due to an increase in LNG and biofuels projects and turnaround and maintenance activity for mining and refining customers. Upstream Production sector sales increased $32 million, or 36%, due to increased well completion activity by our major customers and new customer market share gains. Midstream Pipeline sector sales increased $20 million, or 24%, due to an increased demand for line pipe and valves for projects.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, U.S. sales decreased $48 million, or 6%. The Gas Utilities sector experienced a $42 million, or 12%, decline from a seasonal reduction in customer spending, and the DIET sector declined $27 million, or 13%, due to the conclusion of various Energy Transition projects and turnarounds. This was partially offset by a sales increase in our Midstream Pipeline sector of $17 million, or 20%, due to line pipe and valve sales for various customers. Sales to upstream customers also increased $4 million, or 3%, due primarily to increased activity levels in the Permian Basin.

Canada sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $46 million, up $6 million, or 15%, from the same quarter in 2021 driven by the Upstream Production sector from improved customer activity levels and line pipe sales.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, Canada sales increased $9 million, or 24%, also due primarily to increased upstream customer activity levels and line pipe sales.

International sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $103 million, up $23 million, or 29%, from the same period in 2021 driven primarily by the Upstream Production sector for increased activity in the North Sea and the DIET sector for energy transition projects, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of weaker foreign currencies of $12 million.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, International sales increased $4 million, or 4%, driven primarily by the Upstream Production sector. The impact of foreign currencies was immaterial.

Sales by Sector

Gas Utilities sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $319 million, or 37% of total sales, up $61 million, or 24%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, Gas Utilities sales declined $40 million, or 11%, driven by the U.S. segment.

DIET sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $248 million, or 29% of total sales, up $47 million, or 23%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, DIET sales decreased $28 million, or 10%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Upstream Production sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $195 million, or 22% of total sales, up $55 million, or 39%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Upstream Production sales were higher as a result of double-digit growth in each segment driven by increased customer activity levels.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, Upstream Production sales increased $19 million, or 11%, driven by the Canada, International and U.S. segments, respectively.

Midstream Pipeline sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $107 million, or 12% of total sales, up $20 million, or 23%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the U.S. segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the third quarter of 2022, Midstream Pipeline sales increased $14 million, or 15%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2022, the cash balance was $32 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $340 million and net debt was $308 million. Cash provided by operations was $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting in ($20) million of cash used by operations for the full year 2022. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $606 million and liquidity was $638 million as of December 31, 2022. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP (net debt) to GAAP measures (long-term debt, net) in this release.

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 32 $ 48 Accounts receivable, net 501 379 Inventories, net 578 453 Other current assets 31 19 Total current assets 1,142 899 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 202 191 Property, plant and equipment, net 82 91 Other assets 22 22 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 183 204 $ 1,895 $ 1,671 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 410 $ 321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 115 80 Operating lease liabilities 36 33 Current portion of long-term debt 3 2 Total current liabilities 564 436 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 337 295 Operating lease liabilities 182 177 Deferred income taxes 49 53 Other liabilities 22 32 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 107,864,421 and 107,284,171 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,758 1,747 Retained deficit (768 ) (819 ) Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (230 ) (231 ) 386 323 $ 1,895 $ 1,671

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 869 $ 686 $ 3,363 $ 2,666 Cost of sales 711 579 2,753 2,249 Gross profit 158 107 610 417 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123 106 470 410 Operating income 35 1 140 7 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (7 ) (5 ) (24 ) (23 ) Other, net 5 1 (6 ) 2 Income (loss) before income taxes 33 (3 ) 110 (14 ) Income tax expense 12 1 35 – Net income (loss) 21 (4 ) 75 (14 ) Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 24 24 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ (10 ) $ 51 $ (38 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.18 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.61 $ (0.46 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.18 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.60 $ (0.46 ) Weighted-average common shares, basic 83.6 82.5 83.5 82.5 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.3 82.5 84.9 82.5

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 75 $ (14 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 18 19 Amortization of intangibles 21 24 Equity-based compensation expense 13 12 Deferred income tax benefit (7 ) (15 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1 2 Increase in LIFO reserve 66 77 Provision for credit losses – (1 ) Other non-cash items 3 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (128 ) (61 ) Inventories (196 ) (27 ) Other current assets (9 ) (2 ) Accounts payable 90 60 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33 (18 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operations (20 ) 56 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11 ) (10 ) Proceeds from the disposition of property, plant and equipment – 3 Net cash (used in) investing activities (11 ) (7 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (779 ) (389 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 824 389 Payments on long-term obligations (2 ) (87 ) Debt issuance costs paid – (3 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (24 ) (24 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (2 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17 (118 ) Decrease in cash (14 ) (69 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (2 ) (2 ) Cash beginning of year 48 119 Cash end of year $ 32 $ 48

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector

Three Months Ended December 31,

U.S. Canada International Total 2022 Gas Utilities $ 313 $ 6 $ – $ 319 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 182 5 61 248 Upstream Production 122 34 39 195 Midstream Pipeline 103 1 3 107 $ 720 $ 46 $ 103 $ 869 2021 Gas Utilities $ 250 $ 8 $ – $ 258 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 143 5 53 201 Upstream Production 90 26 24 140 Midstream Pipeline 83 1 3 87 $ 566 $ 40 $ 80 $ 686

Year Ended December 31,

U.S. Canada International Total 2022 Gas Utilities $ 1,247 $ 15 $ 1 $ 1,263 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 758 25 226 1,009 Upstream Production 458 117 132 707 Midstream Pipeline 360 9 15 384 $ 2,823 $ 166 $ 374 $ 3,363 2021 Gas Utilities $ 995 $ 13 $ – $ 1,008 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 560 20 203 783 Upstream Production 321 88 133 542 Midstream Pipeline 302 11 20 333 $ 2,178 $ 132 $ 356 $ 2,666

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Sales by Product Line

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Type 2022 2021 2022 2021 Line pipe $ 172 $ 113 $ 589 $ 381 Carbon fittings and flanges 106 89 441 358 Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges 278 202 1,030 739 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation 290 233 1,111 947 Gas products 191 164 778 629 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings 33 31 180 131 General products 77 56 264 220 $ 869 $ 686 $ 3,363 $ 2,666

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2022 of Revenue 2021 of Revenue Gross profit, as reported $ 158 18.2 % $ 107 15.6 % Depreciation and amortization 4 0.5 % 5 0.7 % Amortization of intangibles 6 0.7 % 6 0.9 % Increase in LIFO reserve 16 1.8 % 30 4.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 184 21.2 % $ 148 21.6 %

Year Ended December 31, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2022 of Revenue* 2021 of Revenue Gross profit, as reported $ 610 18.1 % $ 417 15.6 % Depreciation and amortization 18 0.5 % 19 0.7 % Amortization of intangibles 21 0.6 % 24 0.9 % Increase in LIFO reserve 66 2.0 % 77 2.9 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 715 21.3 % $ 537 20.1 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 123 $ 106 $ 470 $ 410 Severance and restructuring (1) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Facility closures (2) – – – (1 ) Employee separation (3) – – – (2 ) Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 122 $ 105 $ 469 $ 406

Notes to above:

(1 ) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax), primarily in the U.S. (2 ) In 2021, charges (pre-tax) of $1 million associated with the exit of the Korea business were recorded in the International segment. (3 ) Charges (pre-tax) related to employee separation, of which $1 million is non-cash equity-based compensation.

The company defines adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses, facility closures plus the recovery of supplier bad debt. The company presents adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted SG&A measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 21 $ (4 ) $ 75 $ (14 ) Income tax expense 12 1 35 – Interest expense 7 5 24 23 Depreciation and amortization 4 5 18 19 Amortization of intangibles 6 6 21 24 Facility closures (1) – 1 – 1 Severance and restructuring (2) 1 1 1 1 Employee separation (3) – – – 1 Increase in LIFO reserve 16 30 66 77 Equity-based compensation expense (4) 4 2 13 12 Foreign currency (gains) losses (5 ) – 8 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66 $ 47 $ 261 $ 146

Notes to above:

(1 ) In the fourth quarter of 2021, charges (pre-tax) of $1 million associated with the exit of the Kazakhstan business were recorded in the International segment. In 2021, charges (pre-tax) of $1 million associated with the exit of the Korea and Kazakhstan businesses partially offset by a gain on the sale of a facility all recorded in the International segment. (2 ) Employee severance and restructuring charges (pre-tax), primarily in the U.S. (3 ) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. $2 million relates to employee separation, of which, $1 million is recorded in equity-based compensation expense. (4 ) Recorded in SG&A

The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and asset impairments, including inventory) and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because the company believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company’s Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of adjusted EBITDA. Reconciling the company’s adjusted EBITDA 2023 target is not reasonably possible as the impact from inflation or deflation on indices used to calculate LIFO is not possible to reasonably predict.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts)



December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 0.18 $ 51 $ 0.60 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 12 0.14 50 0.59 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27 $ 0.32 $ 101 $ 1.19

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended Year Ended Amount Per Share* Amount Per Share Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (38 ) $ (0.46 ) Facility closures, net of tax (1) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Severance and restructuring, net of tax (2) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 22 0.27 58 0.71 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14 $ 0.18 $ 22 $ 0.27

Notes to above:

*Does not foot due to rounding

(1 ) In the fourth quarter of 2021, charges (after-tax) of $1 million associated with the exit of the Kazakhstan business were recorded in the International segment. In 2021, charges (after-tax) of $1 million associated with the exit of the Korea and Kazakhstan businesses partially offset by a gain on the sale of a facility all recorded in the International segment. (2 ) Employee severance and restructuring charges (after-tax), primarily in the U.S.

The company defines adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as net income attributable to common stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the company’s U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions)

December 31, 2022 Long-term debt, net $ 337 Plus: current portion of long-term debt 3 Long-term debt 340 Less: cash 32 Net Debt $ 308 Net Debt $ 308 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 261 Leverage ratio 1.2

Notes to above:

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. The company defines Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. The company defines leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA. The company believes Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company’s outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company’s leverage position. The company believes the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. The company believes total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.