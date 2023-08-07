LISLE, Ill., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC (MRED) announces the addition of Black Knight’s Paragon Connect as an MLS platform, expanding on the MLS’s commitment to providing its subscribers with the most state-of-the-art products for their businesses.

Paragon Connect offers reliable real estate data management which can be seamlessly accessed on any device. The front-end allows deep analytical reporting, customization and real-time workflow advantages. The front end is scalable for any size business, which is important to an MLS the size of MRED which serves firms ranging from solo practitioners to agencies with thousands of agents.

MRED’s nearly 50,000 subscribers can anticipate gaining access to Paragon Connect in early 2024. The front end will be offered in addition to connectMLS.

“As the MRED marketplace expands, we want to provide additional choices to our subscribers,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Each of the brokerages we serve is unique. Providing multiple ways to access and enter data allows them the ability to better customize their MLS experience.”

MRED offers over two dozen products and services to brokers located in Illinois and surrounding states. MRED chose Paragon Connect due to feedback from our marketplace.

“We’re honored to help MRED and its subscribers advance their business using Paragon Connect,” said Ben Graboske, president, Black Knight Data & Analytics. “With its seamless user experience, advanced API technology, and best-in-class interface, Paragon Connect is the future of real estate. The increasing client demand for this technology validates our vision for the next-generation MLS platform.”

About Midwest Real Estate Data

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

CONTACT: Jon Broadbooks Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-955-0011 jon@mredllc.com