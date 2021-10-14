Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ms. Opal Lee To Attend The National Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Ms. Opal Lee To Attend The National Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Unity Unlimited: Renowned author and board member of the National Juneteenth Organization Foundation (NJOF) Ms. Opal Lee supports Precious Maku, the Juneteenth Fort Worth delegate as she competes in the forthcoming National Miss Juneteenth Pageant

Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2021 National Miss Juneteenth Pageant is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2021, and the Grandmother of Juneteenth Ms. Opal Lee will be present. Known for her human rights advocacy work, Ms. Opal has declared her support for a 16-year-old senior at Central High School, Precious Maku, who is representing Fort Worth at the event.

The National Miss Juneteenth Pageant is a scholarship program sponsored by NJOF, an organization founded by Dr. Ronald Meyers to make Juneteenth a national holiday that will be hosting their Planners and Directors convention at the same time. Now a federal holiday that brings together people from all walks of life in the United States, and other parts of the world, Juneteenth honors the emancipation of the enslaved while the national pageant provides a platform for young women to enhance their self-esteem and self-expression, bringing to bear the plight of people of color even in modern-day society.

Ms. Opal Lee will take part in the crowning ceremonies of the 2nd Annual National Miss Juneteenth Pageant. Lee who is the oldest board member of NJOF was present at the White House with President Biden to witness the signing of the bill establishing Juneteenth as the 11th federal holiday. She will also be hosting a book signing prior to the pageant at 4:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa located at 709 S. Boston Avenue in Tulsa.

This event comes on the heels of Ms. Opal’s recent travels where she joined the “Change is Possible” tour in Memphis, TN and Jacksonville, FL with Dr. Belay Reddick, where they spoke on awareness to the men and women reentering society. Ms. Opal will also be announcing plans to start her book tour “I AM JUNETEENTH” in February 2022, emphasizing the preciousness of freedom. She expounded on her theme of unity last month in Las Vegas at the National Convention of the Society of Human Resource Managers (SHRM), where over 1000 attendees waited in line for almost two hours to meet Ms. Opal, and receive an autographed copy of her book Juneteenth: a Children’s Story.

Later this month, Ms. Opal will be honored with the Woman of Power and Purpose Award from the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and have a fireside chat with Valerie Biden Owens, Chair of the Biden Institute.

For more information about Ms. Opal Lee and to purchase her book as well as support her initiatives, visit – www.opalswalk2dc.com.

###

About Ms. Opal Lee

To bring awareness to the Juneteenth National Holiday campaign, Ms. Opal Started her Opal’s Walk 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walked 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were free. Ms. Opal launched a petition campaign on Change.org, and in September 2020 delivered the 1.5 million signatures it had received to Congress. Ms. Opal believes that freedom should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July. Head to https://adobe.ly/3hs3jg0 for more.

About Precious Maku

Precious Maku, Miss Juneteenth Fort Worth, Texas, is the founder and President of The BreakingFreeProject, a non-profit organization raising mental health awareness. Precious is a Class Representative and Co-Secretary for Student Powerd Anti- Racism Coalition (SPARC), an initiative to fight, spread awareness and educate people about racism and discrimination. She is a positive advocate for Juneteenth and the empowerment of the individual.

About Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose main mission is providing educational activities and resources to people, young and old, to foster unity and harmony within the community, the city, the state, the nation and the world regardless of race, culture or denomination. For more information visit: www.unityunlimited.org/

CONTACT: Dione Sims
Unity Unlimited
+1.682.738.6055
dione.sims@unityunlimited.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.