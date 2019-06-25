MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL ) regarding possible violations of law related to MidSouth’s agreement to be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HWC ) for 0.2952 shares of Hancock per share of MidSouth. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-midsouth-bancorp-inc .

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to C&J’s agreement to be merge with Keane Group, Inc. Shareholders of C&J will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane for each share of C&J. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cj-energy-services-inc .

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Total System’s agreement to merge with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN ). Shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments common stock for each share of Total System. Upon completion of the deal, Total System shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-total-system-services-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

