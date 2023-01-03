CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MSP Recovery, Inc. D/B/A LifeWallet (“LifeWallet”, or “the Company”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced the Company will commence trading of its common stock today, January 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET, under the new ticker symbol “LIFW”.

MSP Recovery, Inc. previously announced on Dec 22, 2022 that it will begin doing business as “LifeWallet” in 2023.

The “LIFW” ticker symbol will replace the Company’s current ticker symbol for its common stock, “MSPR”. Additionally, the Company’s publicly traded warrants to purchase common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbols “LIFWW” and “LIFWZ”, thus replacing the Company’s ticker symbols for its publicly traded warrants, “MSPRW” and “MSPRZ”, respectively.

The Company will not change its core strategy, and the core business remains the same – secondary payer reimbursement recoveries.

“Transitioning to a new stock ticker is the most recent step we have taken toward our rebranding initiative with the intention of further strengthening our core business,” said MSP Recovery/LifeWallet Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “This is an exciting time for the business as we continue to integrate and align ourselves with the nationally-recognized LifeWallet brand.”

No action is required by the Company’s current shareholders as a result of the change. The ticker symbol change will have no effect on business goals, strategy, or fees and expenses.

For more information, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available at investor.lifewallet.com.

About LifeWallet

Founded in 2014 as MSP Recovery, LifeWallet has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries from responsible parties. The LifeWallet ecosystem provides innovative solutions for multiple industries including sports, schools, legal, and healthcare, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: lifewallet.com

Forward Looking Statement

Any forward-looking statement made by LIFW in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, LIFW's ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to LIFW; the inability to successfully expand the scope of LIFW's claims or obtain new data and claims from LIFW's existing assignor base or otherwise; LIFW's failure to innovate and develop new solutions, or the failure of those solutions to be adopted by LIFW's existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy.

