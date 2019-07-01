Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mspark Announces Promotions in Accounting and Sales

Mspark Announces Promotions in Accounting and Sales

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce recent team member promotions.

Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce recent team member promotions.

Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce recent team member promotions.

HELENA, Ala., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce the following promotions.

Chad Graves has recently been promoted to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Chad joined Mspark in August 2013 as a Senior Corporate Accountant and moved to Financial Planning & Analysis as one of the first associates to join the Financial Planning Team in August 2014. Since joining FP&A, he has helped build the team, identified opportunities to streamline processes, and has been instrumental in assisting with the acquisition and integration of 6 companies. This experience has given him an understanding of our company and business that has prepared him for his new role.

Antionette Bird has recently been promoted to Director of Local Sales for the South and East teams. Antionette joined Mspark as a Territorial Sales Manager in 2015, bringing a background in sales leadership and various training management roles. She was awarded Sales Manager of the Year after completing her first full year with Mspark.  Antionette has championed and partnered with department leaders to ensure adoption of processes and systems, which will be key to her continued success in her new role.

Tiffany Kearley has recently been promoted to Director of Virtual Sales. Tiffany joined Mspark as a Local Account Executive in February 2015, and she transitioned to an Account Executive on the virtual sales team the next year. Tiffany was promoted to the role of Virtual Sales Manager in September 2018.  Her commitment to help the virtual division achieve its goals has been evident as she partnered with multiple internal departments to improve existing processes as well as implement new processes. Her commitment to partnership and innovation will help propel the virtual division forward.

Anna Marie Chapman, Vice President of Human Resources at Mspark, commented, “Our team members’ growth and development is a key strategy for Mspark. We are thrilled to reward our team members with these well-deserved promotions. We look forward to all these 3 team members will achieve in their new roles.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company’s business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620.6259
Email: [email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf6517d1-e662-4488-8aae-9b6c2396d12f

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.