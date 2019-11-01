Mspark Associate Director of B2B Marketing Stacy Blackman Honored as 2019 Marketo Fearless 50 Marketer Mspark Associate Director of B2B Marketing Stacy Blackman Honored as 2019 Marketo Fearless 50 Marketer

HELENA, Ala. , Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Associate Director of B2B Marketing Stacy Blackman has been selected as a member of the 2019 Marketo Fearless 50 class.

The Fearless 50 is a program created by Marketo, an Adobe company, that recognizes the top 50 marketers in the world who are driving bold, fearless marketing, and digital transformation. The program showcases how these marketers go above and beyond to fearlessly drive success and business impact for their organization.

Steve Mitzel, Chief Executive Officer at Mspark, commented, “A big congratulations to Stacy Blackman for this well-deserved award. Her drive and positive impact on the company through innovation have been evident since joining the team almost three years ago. I look forward to seeing more of her forward-thinking vision unfold in the future.”

Ritu Parr, Senior Director of Marketing at Mspark, commented, “Stacy is an essential member of our team, creating success through continual evolution and innovation. Her strategic vision and willingness to take on new digital approaches within our B2B marketing team have helped propel us forward and will continue to do so.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company’s business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63a8946b-f565-4488-a57d-97d5fc58d4c7