Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named 2021 BBJ Woman to Watch

Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named 2021 BBJ Woman to Watch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named BBJ 2021 Woman to Watch

Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named BBJ 2021 Woman to Watch

Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named BBJ 2021 Woman to Watch

HELENA, Ala., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a national advertising company, is proud to announce Lori Sigler, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2021 Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) Woman to Watch.

These awards recognize a prestigious group of businesswomen who are on the verge of big things in Birmingham, whether building a business, a major nonprofit, a philanthropic initiative or a community-focused endeavor. Lori has also been recognized with three other prestigious BBJ awards previously: Top 40 Under 40 of the Decade, Top 40 Under 40, and Top CFOs in Birmingham.

Lori was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and is responsible for leading strategic growth, financial initiatives, and information technology, as well as all aspects of the company’s manufacturing, print and paper organization. After joining the company in 2013, Lori held the positions of chief financial officer, vice president financial planning and analysis, as well as corporate controller before being promoted to her current role.

“I am thrilled to see Lori recognized with this award and see continued recognition from the Birmingham business community for her outstanding work,” Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel said. “She provides incredible leadership here at Mspark, and we are fortunate to have such a strong, intelligent, passionate and driven woman managing Mspark’s operations.”

This year’s award recipients will be recognized at the annual BBJ Women’s Summit on September 23rd.

Mspark, a national advertising company, has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/238f17fc-61a9-458d-9609-f475dc17a0be

CONTACT: Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620.6200
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.