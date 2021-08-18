Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named 2021 BBJ Woman to Watch

Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named BBJ 2021 Woman to Watch Mspark COO and CFO Lori Sigler Named BBJ 2021 Woman to Watch

HELENA, Ala., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a national advertising company, is proud to announce Lori Sigler, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2021 Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) Woman to Watch.

These awards recognize a prestigious group of businesswomen who are on the verge of big things in Birmingham, whether building a business, a major nonprofit, a philanthropic initiative or a community-focused endeavor. Lori has also been recognized with three other prestigious BBJ awards previously: Top 40 Under 40 of the Decade, Top 40 Under 40, and Top CFOs in Birmingham.

Lori was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in 2019 and is responsible for leading strategic growth, financial initiatives, and information technology, as well as all aspects of the company’s manufacturing, print and paper organization. After joining the company in 2013, Lori held the positions of chief financial officer, vice president financial planning and analysis, as well as corporate controller before being promoted to her current role.

“I am thrilled to see Lori recognized with this award and see continued recognition from the Birmingham business community for her outstanding work,” Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel said. “She provides incredible leadership here at Mspark, and we are fortunate to have such a strong, intelligent, passionate and driven woman managing Mspark’s operations.”

This year’s award recipients will be recognized at the annual BBJ Women’s Summit on September 23rd.

Mspark, a national advertising company, has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

