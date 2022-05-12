Mspark Names LaDonna Gerhart Vice President of Business Development

Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development. Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.

HELENA, Ala., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.

LaDonna will lead Mspark’s team of Business Development Directors and spearhead efforts to build lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships with new clients.

“LaDonna’s background, experience, and expertise position her perfectly for this role, having successfully led and motivated high-performing sales teams throughout her career,” Mspark CEO Greg Bogich said.

Most recently, LaDonna was Vice President of Membership Service for ClubCorp, the largest owner/operator of private clubs in the country, where she exceeded sales goals and objectives and turned around a previously under-performing team. Before ClubCorp, LaDonna was Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Remington Hotels, a $1B+ hotel management company with over 89 properties.

Relative to Mspark’s industry, LaDonna spent 13+ years at Valassis, where she progressed from Customer Business Manager to Vice President of Strategic Sales. LaDonna also led New Business teams to exceed revenue targets annually while continually focusing on sales talent growth, development, and achievement.

LaDonna holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lyon College. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Rick.

Mspark, a B2C marketing services company, specializes in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers.

The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retail, financial, insurance, healthcare, CPG, restaurant, personal care, telecom, e-commerce, and home services providers across the U.S.

