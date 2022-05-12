Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mspark Names LaDonna Gerhart Vice President of Business Development

Mspark Names LaDonna Gerhart Vice President of Business Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.

Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.
Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.

HELENA, Ala., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth, today announced LaDonna Gerhart as Vice President of Business Development.

LaDonna will lead Mspark’s team of Business Development Directors and spearhead efforts to build lasting, mutually beneficial partnerships with new clients.

“LaDonna’s background, experience, and expertise position her perfectly for this role, having successfully led and motivated high-performing sales teams throughout her career,” Mspark CEO Greg Bogich said.

Most recently, LaDonna was Vice President of Membership Service for ClubCorp, the largest owner/operator of private clubs in the country, where she exceeded sales goals and objectives and turned around a previously under-performing team.  Before ClubCorp, LaDonna was Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Remington Hotels, a $1B+ hotel management company with over 89 properties. 

Relative to Mspark’s industry, LaDonna spent 13+ years at Valassis, where she progressed from Customer Business Manager to Vice President of Strategic Sales. LaDonna also led New Business teams to exceed revenue targets annually while continually focusing on sales talent growth, development, and achievement.

LaDonna holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lyon College. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, Rick.

About Mspark

Mspark, a B2C marketing services company, specializes in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers. By combining consumer and marketplace data, we craft coordinated campaigns using a seamless mix of shared mail, direct mail, trigger-based marketing, and digital advertising solutions such as display, retargeting, and Mobile ID tracking that drive the right audience behavior to achieve your marketing goals.

The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retail, financial, insurance, healthcare, CPG, restaurant, personal care, telecom, e-commerce, and home services providers across the U.S. For more information, visit mspark.com.  

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.620-6200
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d318f70-3d1c-4d85-b2bd-c5ea40741630

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.