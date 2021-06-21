Mspark Promotes Brian Blackman to Chief Customer Officer Mspark Promotes Brian Blackman to Chief Customer Officer

HELENA, Ala., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a national advertising company near Birmingham, AL, has promoted Brian Blackman to Chief Customer Officer.

Brian joined Mspark in 2012, and he has held various leadership roles within the company. These roles have included Creative Director, Senior Director of Creative Services and most recently, Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations. As Chief Customer Officer, Brian’s responsibilities include leading and developing our Customer Experience, Marketing and award-winning Creative Services teams.

Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel said, “Throughout his tenure with Mspark, Brian has been a champion of change, process improvement and technology to achieve best-in-class customer experiences and drive results for our customers. Brian’s background in marketing, creative and customer experience, along with his passion for embracing change to create excellence will help him be successful in his new role.”

Prior to joining Mspark, Brian held a variety of senior-level positions in the corporate and agency spaces, including roles at blr|further, o2ideas, HealthSouth and Collegiate Sports Partners. In these roles, he worked with a variety of national brands. Brian holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from University of Alabama – Birmingham with a minor in Psychology, and he studied Spanish at the University of Guadalajara – UAB Study Abroad Program. He has also completed the Strategic Leaders Program at the University of Michigan – Stephen M. Ross School of Business, as well as the Executive Education Program at the University of Notre Dame – Mendoza College of Business.

About Mspark

Mspark, a national advertising company, has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:

Mspark

5901 Highway 52 East,

Helena, AL 35080

Phone: 205.620.6200

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18efc838-d8f7-437e-bc9d-f4a3ee2d5144