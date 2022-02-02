Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

Mspark Promotes Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations

HELENA, Ala., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a marketing services company that specializes in activating consumers for both national and local B2C businesses throughout North America, has promoted Kevin Phillips to Vice President of Customer Experience & Creative Operations.

In his new role, Kevin will lead this cross-functional team that is critical to Mspark Sales, our external partners, and our company. He will ensure we have the visibility, collaboration, and the discipline we all need to continue to help our clients win in the marketplace.

“Kevin has delivered significant business results, transformed our customer experiences, scaled operations to meet market growth demand, and transformed the level of service our internal customers are receiving today,” Mspark Chief Customer Officer Brian Blackman said. “Kevin’s passion for mentoring and growing people has brought new energy and growth, not only to CX but to many other facets of our business. This includes constantly looking at our processes and pushing us to find new and creative ways to become more efficient and better manage our workload while giving all our customers a best-in-class experience.”

Prior to joining Mspark, Kevin served as a key leader in many areas within AT&T – Channel Marketing, Mobility Customer Service and Customer Sales, and Retail Markets Technology. Kevin is also a certified executive coach and brings a wealth of knowledge to grow leaders. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Samford and earned his MBA at UAB. 

About Mspark
Mspark has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retailers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.  

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.729.6512
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b865cae9-5e88-43b2-a0c3-1db2749baf70

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.