Mspark Promotes Kevin Zall to Vice President of Business Development

HELENA, Ala., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mspark, a national advertising company, has promoted Kevin Zall to Vice President of Business Development.

In his new role, Kevin will lead a team of Business Development Directors, vertically focused experts who concentrate on growing Mspark’s partnership with new clients in Communications, Retail, Services, Medical, Financial, and more. Kevin’s background as a sales executive, leader and in training & development makes him uniquely qualified for this new role.

“Kevin’s promotion to this role comes on the heels of leading Mspark’s training efforts at the Local and National Sales level, developing new ways of on-boarding, up-skilling, and growth of our current and new Sales Associates,” Kowalczyck said. “In that role he improved and grew processes, practices, and efficacy for the entire team and Mspark as a whole, making us a more valuable partner in driving results for our clients.”

Before Mspark, Kevin’s sales career took him from the automotive design industry, to the Communications sector, then into various positions within Valassis, including leading teams in Sales, Operations and Enablement. Kevin joined Mspark in 2019 and has been in his role as Director, Sales Enablement for the past 2 ½ years.

About Mspark
Mspark, a national advertising company, has been delivering value-oriented advertising solutions since 1988. We provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer’s marketing investment through national reach, precision targeting and integrated campaigns. Mspark has the capability to reach 116 million U.S. households each month through shared mail advertising and 2.3 billion unique devices via complementary digital campaigns. The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

