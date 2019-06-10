Breaking News
MT2 Firing Range Services Announce OSHA and US EPA RCRA Environmental Compliance Webinar

Discussion with Nationally Recognized Experts to Take the Worry Out of Compliance for Firing Ranges

Arvada, CO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

As part of their Firing Range Safety and Lead Management Thought Leadership Series for Law Enforcement, Municipal, and Private ranges, MT2 is sponsoring an educational webinar focused on helping firing range owners and managers who face the problem of understanding the complex compliance requirements to adhere to OSHA regulations and US EPA/State environmental requirements for lead management. The confusion of how to be safe as well as how to comply with the many regulations, poses a large issue with most owners and managers of firing ranges.Issues with lead contamination at firing ranges is consistently in the news, “We are proud to serve Law Enforcement and Private firing ranges in all 50 States with since 2000,” stated James M. Barthel, MT2 CEO. “We have assembled a former OSHA inspector and current firing range consultant and a 20-year veteran of nationwide lead management and RCRA compliance expert wo has a track record on over 1,000 ranges to conduct this webinar.” 


Topics covered: OSHA Program Requirements and how to prepare for an inspection.

  • OSHA overview (authority and requirements)
  • Lead Management Protections for personnel and record keeping
  • Noise monitoring and management
  • Preparing for a possible OSHA visit
  • Review of prior OSHA range actions – what can we learn? 

 Lead Management Best Practices and how to comply with US EPA RCRA and State requirements

  • US EPA and State RCRA authority review
  • Turnkey range waste generation lifecycle
  • Requirements if Small Quantity Generator
  • Management of recyclable lead
  • Hazardous vs Non-Hazardous range wastes

  Gun range owners and managers interested in attending this event can register at www.firingrangeleadmanagementguide.com

 
About MT2:

MT2 Firing Range Services is recognized industry wide for being the nation’s #1 largest professional provider of the full scale of outdoor and indoor gun range cleaning, environmental, maintenance and construction design/build services for both indoor and outdoor shooting ranges. MT2 has an extensive nationwide service area network with dedicated regional crews. We typically schedule your range project within 1-3 weeks! 
Clients who work with us have the peace of mind that their project will be effortlessly scheduled, successfully completed with minimal down-time for their range, and quickly receive a check for the absolute highest value for their reclaimed lead. MT2 guarantees to pay the highest percent of LME lead value at time of service – no one pays more than MT2. 

MT2 is the only contractor who is the premier all-in-one solution for firing range lead maintenance and reclamation as well as construction design/build services. They are sought after industry-wide to advise top ranges as well as federal and state organizations on structuring their approach for their firing range lead reclamation with Best Management Practices.

CONTACT: James M. Barthel
MT2 Firing Range Services
303-456-6977
[email protected]
