MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

SOMERSET, N.J., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) for June, July and August 2019. This represents 46 consecutive months of dividends declared since the Series A Preferred Stock was initially sold in November 2015.

The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates:

  June 2019 July 2019 August 2019
Dividend per share   $0.22917   $0.22917   $0.22917
Ex-dividend date June 27, 2019 July 30, 2019 Aug. 29, 2019
Record date June 30, 2019 July 31, 2019 Aug. 31, 2019
Payment date July 15, 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Sept. 16, 2019

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day,  then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.

MTBC’s Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

About MTBC
MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.MTBC.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, potential acquisitions, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective operations in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]
(214) 597-8200

