MTBC to Present at March 2020 Investor Conferences

SOMERSET, N.J., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that members of its management team will present at multiple upcoming investor and industry conference events during the month of March.

The company will be accepting one-on-one meetings with investors at these events, which can be arranged via the conference sponsors, or directly through MTBC’s investor relations contact, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, 214-597-8200 or [email protected].

MTBC plans to present at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, March 3. The presentation will be webcast live and available as a replay on the Investor Relations portion of MTBC’s website, located at ir.mtbc.com, under the Events link.

Additionally, MTBC will present at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 4. The company will conduct a group presentation at 10:40 am Eastern Standard Time, and host individual meetings throughout the day.

The Company will host meetings with industry analysts at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, on March 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Meetings can be scheduled in advance and conducted at the Company’s conference booth.

MTBC plans to present at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 16, 2020. MTBC will host a group presentation on that day at 4:30 pm Pacific Standard Time, and one on one investor meetings throughout the day. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Laguna Niquel.

Finally, MTBC will present at the Sidoti Spring Investor Conference to be held Thursday, March 26 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City. The company will host a group presentation at 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time, and individual meetings throughout the day.

About MTBC
MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. With its acquisition of CareCloud, the Company currently manages more than $7 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

