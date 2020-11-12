MTBC’s CareCloud Announces Growth-Focused Partnership with MDS Medical

SOMERSET, N.J, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, today announced that its MSO (management services organization) relationship between its CareCloud operating division and MDS Medical is helping accelerate market growth of CareCloud’s comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) solution and practice management (PM) software. MDS Medical is positioning CareCloud’s solutions in front of ambulatory physician groups and providing comprehensive technology, training, support, and revenue cycle management services for the CareCloud platform.

“MDS Medical only partners with the best EHR software vendors on the market and we are honored to be one of their preferred partners,” said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. “Through MDS Medical’s campaign efforts, we have the opportunity to provide comprehensive EHR software to thousands of healthcare providers. We are excited to help even more practices successfully compete in today’s highly competitive landscape.”

As a CareCloud MSO, MDS Medical is positioning CareCloud’s robust EHR platform in front of small practices and large multi-specialty group physicians. This initiative will align CareCloud’s platform as an all-in-one solution for physician practices seeking to expedite encounters, drive profits, and improve clinical outcomes.

“Our partnership with CareCloud enables MDS clients to leverage the power of a modern and completely cloud-based EHR, while also retaining complete control and flexibility over revenue cycle management operations and staffing,” said Bill Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, MDS Medical. “The CareCloud platform provides a powerful arsenal of enterprise-level tools that enable our medical practice clients to deliver an extraordinary patient experience while remaining independent and profitable in a value-based care environment.”

MDS Medical is actively marketing and campaigning CareCloud’s comprehensive platform to hundreds of MDS Medical clients and already successfully supporting 16 physician groups on the CareCloud platform. Additionally, MDS Medical is leveraging MTBC’s dedicated, on-demand workforce through MTBC Force .

About MDS Medical

MDS Medical is a leading provider of healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions for physician practices and enterprise health systems across the United States. As a managed service organization (MSO) partner for the award-winning CareCloud and athenahealth, Inc. EHR platforms, MDS combines best-of-breed healthcare technology with a consultative service model that facilitates improved workflow efficiencies, enhanced patient safety and satisfaction, and stronger practice financial performance. MDS Medical’s expert team of EHR, revenue cycle management, and IT consultants work closely with our customers to build organizations that thrive in a value-based care environment.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

