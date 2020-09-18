MTBC’s CareCloud to Exhibit at MGMA’s 2020 Medical Practice Excellence Conference

Company to showcase contactless patient intake & telehealth solutions to medical group leaders nationwide.

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that its CareCloud operating division will exhibit at MGMA’s Medical Practice Excellence Conference . This year’s virtual meeting will empower learning opportunities with a mix of keynote speakers, breakout meetings, small group discussions, and sponsor and exhibitor presentations where MTBC’s CareCloud will showcase its comprehensive suite of transformative software and revenue cycle services.

“MGMA’s annual conference has always been an integral event for practice leaders. This year’s virtual format is dedicated to helping attendees achieve excellence in the COVID-19 era, a mission we are keenly focused on,” said Mike Cuesta, Chief Marketing Officer, MTBC. “This year, we are presenting an even broader, more sophisticated suite of software and services – as a unified MTBC and CareCloud portfolio – designed to transform clinical, financial, and administrative operations.”

In today’s challenging healthcare landscape, CareCloud’s industry-leading solutions are designed to help practices increase revenue, modernize the patient experience, and reduce operational expenses. Due to the nature of the industry at present, CareCloud will demonstrate safe, effective digital care strategies by showcasing its telehealth and contactless patient experience solutions, as well as powerful solutions recently added to CareCloud’s product suite like Robotic Process Automation and advanced Business Intelligence and Analytics, to increase practices’ productivity, streamline their operational workflows and strengthen their bottom lines.

“We’re excited to participate at the MGMA conference, where it’s more important than ever for the nation’s top medical practice leaders to connect and gain unparalleled insights,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer, MTBC. “Our record-breaking growth, with monthly revenues now running at approximately twice the average level we achieved in 2019, is a result of our increased focus on reaching new medical practices. Considering the rapidly shifting healthcare landscape, we have never been in a better position to help medical practices thrive.”

MGMA’s Medical Practice Excellence Conference will take place from October 19-21, 2020. The three-day educational and networking experience will focus on patient and practice excellence and personal growth amidst rapid industry changes.

Learn more and register at: https://www.mgma.com/events/medical-practice-excellence-conference

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

