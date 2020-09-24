MTBC’s Group Purchasing Organization Welcomes New Supplier Cohort Intelligence Inc.

Breaking News
SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services welcomes Cohort Intelligence Inc. (Cohort) as a new supplier to MTBC Health’s Group Purchasing Organization (“GPO”). Through this partnership, Cohort’s Home-based Care Intervention (HBCI) and Chronic Care Management Programs (CCM), act as an extension of the physician-patient relationship in order to improve patient outcomes, close care gaps, relieve physician burden and reduce total medical expenditures.

“Nearly 4,000 of our healthcare providers now have access to chronic care management (CCM) that goes beyond traditional program requirements,” said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. “Cohort can rapidly deploy patient-centered virtual care on behalf of our physician partners and enable them to provide consistent, high-quality, and empathetic care. Taking into account the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great time for Cohort to provide our physician partners with the tools and services they need to virtually extend care into the patients’ home, especially to those who are more vulnerable or live in remote areas.”

As a GPO supplier, Cohort provides MTBC GPO members with immediate access to the following services at a negotiated, discounted rate. Services include:

  • Cohort Intelligence
    Clinical AI and NLP technology to identify more eligible patients and conditions for CCM.
  • Concierge Care
    Compassionate, highly skilled CareTeam that invests in long-term relationships with patients through direct, consistent, and productive outreach.
  • Customer Defined Protocols and Interventions
    The identification and escalation of clinical care gaps – including incidences of loneliness, isolation, and depression in the elderly and chronically ill – assist in closing gaps per customized protocols.
  • Quality Assurance, Automated Billing, Interventions and Analytics
    Establishes recurring and sustainable revenues with no up-front costs, no hiring of new staff, and no additional overhead.

“MTBC’s focus on providing value to members, not just through transactional purchases but through long-term relationships, is the same way we approach our physician partners and our patients,” said Neel Master, Founder and CEO, Cohort Intelligence Inc. “Our virtual home-based care intervention model is a standard of care that providers and payers recognize as an essential approach to bending the cost curve, and we are thrilled to be able to scale deployments to a wide array of providers in partnership with MTBC.”

“As an MTBC CareCloud client, ClareMedica is pleased to have facilitated the introduction between Cohort Intelligence and MTBC, and is looking forward to the additional benefits and synergies that may result from this new relationship,” said Roberto L. Palenzuela, CEO, ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC. “With the help of Cohort’s chronic care management program, we are better equipped to identify the needs of our chronically ill patient panels, proactively manage those needs, and deliver overall better patient outcomes and savings for our group.”

MTBC’s GPO identifies common pain points and targets opportunities for savings in categories that streamline operational efficiencies for the medical practice. Click here to learn more about GPO membership benefit details.

GPO supplier applications can be submitted at https://learningcenter.mtbc.com/gpoapplication.

About Cohort Intelligence Inc.

Cohort Intelligence Inc. (Cohort) is a leader in home-based virtual care that helps physician groups, hospitals, and payers manage chronic illness through empathy-driven patient engagement. Cohort’s approach to Chronic Care Management (CCM) is to achieve the highest levels of patient enrollment, engagement, and retention. Cohort effectively addresses both clinical and non-medical cost drivers of care with monthly customized patient outreach and advocacy, identifying rising risk intervention opportunities and ultimately transforming the patient experience. Cohort’s concierge approach to CCM has been proven across independent practices, leading ACOs, FQHCs, RHCs, and hospitals.

For additional information, please visit our website at https://cohort.ai/ or submit an inquiry at https://cohort.ai/contact/. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

