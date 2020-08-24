Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MTBC’s PrecisionBI Releases Next-Generation Healthcare Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform

MTBC’s PrecisionBI Releases Next-Generation Healthcare Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the launch of its next-generation PrecisionBI healthcare analytics and business intelligence platform. This highly anticipated release delivers an all-new platform experience to help large medical groups, health systems, and academic institutions easily monitor business metrics, build customized dashboards to visually track Key Performance Indicators, and gain a 360° view of performance across their organizations.

“This PrecisionBI update is a significant technology and user experience upgrade that our clients and partners have been looking forward to,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, President of MTBC. “Not only does this new release feature a new, modern interface but it provides a more unified, completely web-based experience. We believe our existing and new clients will love the new PrecisionBI.”

PrecisionBI is a turnkey healthcare analytics solution that consolidates financial, clinical, and business data for better insights and data-driven decisions. Key enhancements now available to PrecisionBI clients include:

  • Modern, Easy-to-use Interface for a More Enhanced User Experience
    All aspects from the dashboard builder to reporting have been updated to make it easier and faster for users to pull and analyze their data. The new user interface was designed to improve productivity and accessibility for all users.
  • New, Powerful Reporting Capabilities for Deeper Data Dives
    Users can build, analyze, and compare reports using the new Page Reports feature. This powerful tool empowers users to go beyond dashboards and standard reports, enabling even deeper data dives and in-depth comparisons.
  • Data Access Anytime, Anywhere with Multi-Browser and Mobile Support
    Complete data access is obtainable via any major web browser and OS. The cloud-based environment allows users to view crucial information anytime, anywhere.

“By helping healthcare leaders better understand and leverage their data, PrecisionBI is helping thousands of providers optimize revenue and improve patient care,” said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales at MTBC. “We are proud to officially release the next-generation of our business intelligence solution and eager to help even more enterprise groups overcome inefficiencies with data-powered decision making.”

MTBC acquired PrecisionBI, the trusted analytics and business intelligence partner to healthcare enterprises and vendors, through its recent acquisition of Meridian Medical Management. As a result of this acquisition, MTBC plans to introduce the next-generation of PrecisionBI not only to existing PrecisionBI clients, but also to MTBC’s larger cohort of enterprise medical groups, partners, and physicians.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC’s latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
MTBC, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Mike Cuesta
Chief Marketing Officer
MTBC, Inc.
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.