FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has set her sights on the “secret boyfriend” of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting a case against President Trump and several of his allies over alleged 2020 election interference.

On Thursday morning, the firebrand conservative lawmaker filed a complaint with Georgia’s ethics commission against Nathan Wade, an outside attorney whom Willis hired for the Trump cas

[Read Full story at source]