MTM Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security, and Meet Compliance Requirements

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MTM, Inc., a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services, is honored to announce that its MTM Link platform hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. This is the third time MTM’s infrastructure has earned HITRUST certification. The organization’s legacy NEMT brokerage technology previously earned certification in 2018, with renewal issued in 2021.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that MTM’s MTM Link platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements, ensuring it appropriately manages risk. This achievement places MTM in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO,” said MTM’s Chief Technology Officer Rick Holbrook. “We are incredibly proud to have achieved this certification and have adopted HITRUST’s framework for our Information Security program. We previously saw the benefits of HITRUST’s Common Security Framework (CSF). With our new r2 status, we look forward to providing our clients an extra level of confidence and assurance that we provide ultimate protection of their members’ PHI. MTM has the highest standards for data protection and information security, and we take our obligations seriously.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, HITRUST’s Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations. “The fact that MTM has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

MTM is the nation’s most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM’s wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM’s leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 12 million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

